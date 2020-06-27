Cross Lane Community Church will have a shoe drive to collect new or gently-worn shoes for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world.
Throughout July, take new or gently-worn shoes of any kind to the CLC church at 2204 Lafayette Ave. For more details, email Tracy Sutliff at tracy@clcchurch.com or call the church at 812-466-6766.
The donated shoes will be distributed to Soles4Souls’ micro-enterprise programs that create jobs in Haiti, Honduras and other developing nations. The micro-enterprise model provides individuals the ability to start small businesses by providing a steady supply of high-quality, low-cost product. They also give a second life to unwanted shoes, keeping them out of landfills and protecting the environment.
The income generated by selling just one pair of shoes in Haiti can provide up to five meals for a family in need, whereas 30 pairs sold by an entrepreneur in Honduras can provide up to a year of schooling for a child. Revenue generated by Soles4Souls’ micro-enterprise operations funds the organization’s free distribution programs. These distributions provide relief in developing nations in times of disaster, and helps bridge the economic gap in the United States and Canada.
Visit GiveShoes.org/Get-Involved for more details or to host a shoe drive. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.
