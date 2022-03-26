Terre Haute Children's Museum Top Chef event back April 9

Terre Haute Children’s Museum Top Chefs is back after several years away. The fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. April 9 in Hulman Center.
More than 100 Wabash Valley leaders from public, private and nonprofit sectors will share their favorite recipes for the 14th year. This year’s theme is “Hoop Dreams.” Funds raised at the event support the museum — including to help maintain exhibits, provide hands-on science programs, support scholarship programs and cover the overhead of maintaining the facility.
The community can support the event by tipping their favorite chef and team. Tips can be made online and at the event.
The team that brings in the most total tips will be crowned the THCM Top Chefs Champions. Other awards will also be presented based on money raised.
For more information, to buy a table or to tip a chef, visit thcmtopchefs.com.
