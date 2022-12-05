The Terre Haute Children's Museum will host a gingerbread decorating program next week.
The Gingerbread House Construction Zone is set for Dec. 15 with three sessions available — 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. The price is $25 per house for families who are members of the museum, and $28 per house non-member families. Additional houses can be purchased for $10 per house.
The cost does not include admission to the museum. The exhibits will be closed for the after-hours event.
Spots are limited. To register, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/gingerbread/. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 812-235-5548 or in-person during regular business hours at the museum, located at 727 Wabash Ave.
