For a third year, Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute will participate in Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit with the mission to remember, honor and teach about those who have fallen during service.
The 2022 theme is “find a way to serve,” with more than 3,400 participating locations placing wreaths on veterans burial sites across the country.
Calvary Cemetery has a goal to raise enough funds to place more than 500 sponsored wreaths, the group announced in a press release.
To sponsor a wreath, go to wreaths acrossamerica.org/inccth.
The deadline to sponsor a wreath is Nov. 29.
Wreaths will be placed at Calvary Cemetery beginning at noon Dec. 17.
