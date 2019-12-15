Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, an organization that provides after-school, recreational and summer programs for children age 5 to 18, striving to encourage community responsibility and individual development, recently received a $1,000 donation from Terre Haute Savings Bank.
The donation helps the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club move toward achieving its mission and allows the club to continue to serve its members.
Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club provides programs for Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan, Clay, Parke, Clark and Greene counties.
To help it continue its mission of developing youth into responsible and caring citizens, visit thbgc.org to find out how to donate or volunteer time.
