A Terre Haute band has tapped into a dose of 1970s new wave music for its latest single release.
On Friday, Feb. 19, The Blue News will release to streaming services a cover of British rock great Elvis Costello’s 1978 hit “Pump It Up.”
A video of the group’s version of the song is currently streaming on its website at bluenewsband.com.
The band’s recording releases on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and other services on Feb. 19.
Recordings by The Blue News — led by vocalist-songwriter-guitarist Brent Orndorff and drummer Dustin Richardson — topped one million streams online in 2019.
The band formed in 2006 and has seen its self-released music licensed for use in Netflix series, national television, video games and films.
