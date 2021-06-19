The Terre Haute alt-rock band The Blue News has re-released an updated version of the single, “Hypnotized,” this month on the independent Blame Records label.
The new single is a revision of the previous version and sees the addition of bass, piano, and organ instruments by front-man James Orndorff and his band mates. Ahead of the release, the song has been remixed and remastered. The single is available through streaming on the band’s website at bluenewsband.com/music.
Producer Sylvia Massy said, “They play authentic rock and roll. I’m a fan.”
In 2006, Orndorff formed The Blue News band and released their debut album which was titled “Blue News.” The band enjoyed national recognition in 2007 when two of their songs, “Love’s So Strong” and “Next Time,” were selected for the TV series “Road Trip Nation” that aired on PBS. Since their debut, Orndorff and The Blue News have released four studio albums — “The Signs,” “Strange Light,” “Wartime Songs” and the acoustic “Naked.”
The band’s songs have also been featured on TV shows, the video game “Rock Band 3,” films and the Netflix series “Bloodline.” The band achieved a milestone in October 2019 when their music crossed the 1-million-streams threshold.
“Hypnotized” follows the band’s release of an Elvis Costello and the Attractions cover of “Pump It Up.”
Band members include James Orndorff on guitar and vocals; Dustin Richardson on drums and production; Jeff Winchester on drum; Neil Beatty on percussion; John Black on guitar; and Bill Gregory on bass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.