Terre Haute author John Kelly publishes sequel to 2020 novel

Terre Haute-born author John Kelly promised a sequel to his 2020 debut novel, and his follow-up thriller, “Deadly Defiance,” is out now.
Kelly’s latest book takes place near the ancient Potawatomi burial mounds on the shore of Lake Maxinkuckee in northern Indiana, where tensions are rising. The Native American tribe’s ancestors remain in the area and testimony from one of them has sent a neo-Nazi to prison for murder. The hate group’s cronies now seek revenge.
Kelly, who writes as J.T. Kelly, published “Fair Ways and Foul Plays” last year. That fictional adventure involved global warming, terrorism and a scheme to spread a deadly virus through global water systems.
Its sequel, “Deadly Defiance,” features fast-paced crime, mystery and suspense, too. The setting on Lake Maxinkuckee is also the vacation home of protagonist Jack McCabe. After the brutal annihilation of the maniacal terrorist leader of the New Global Order, Jack becomes the unexpected heir to a pharmaceutical company and its highly coveted drug. He is soon threatened with the loss of its formula to a rogue competitor. This blackmail scheme leads Interpol on a search for the criminal along the French Riviera.
The New Global Order has been nearly decimated, but three members are still at large. Interpol is intent on completing its mission and sends battle-tested teams to hunt down an illegal arms dealer near Budapest, a heroin trafficker in Naples, and a renowned jewel thief from Amsterdam.
Kelly began writing novels after retiring from a career in marketing and advertising.
Copies of the book in paperback cost $11.99 and can be ordered through Kelly’s website at www.kellyfairways.us/, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
On Kelly's website click the ‘Buy Now’ button to go to the Amazon website. On Amazon.com, go to ‘books’ or ‘Kindle store’ and type in Deadly Defiance by J.T. Kelly. Click on the cover when it displays, and go to the page to review details and place the order.
If a person has a Kindle Unlimited account on Amazon, they can read the ebook for free.
