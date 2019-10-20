Terre Haute artist in inaugural class of Humanities Action Fellows

Indiana Humanities at Indianapolis recently awarded fellowships to Jocelyn Krueger of Terre Haute and seven other early-career humanities professionals across the state to help them use the humanities to improve their communities.
Krueger, curator of the permanent art collection at Indiana State University, is a transwoman artist who will be experimenting with projects that collect, exhibit and preserve the stories and voices of marginalized people in the Wabash Valley region.
The inaugural class of Humanities Action Fellows will work over 18 months on projects that range from using storytelling and other public humanities methods to create good policing initiatives to designing public deliberation programs on issues such as race and justice, public well-being and health and community development.
The fellows will meet quarterly with one another and Indiana Humanities staff to learn best practices for public humanities work, hear from experts in the field and reflect on the progress of their own work. They will receive stipends and have access to additional funding to support, initiate or highlight public humanities activity in their local regions during their fellowships.
For more details on all eight fellows and their academic and professional backgrounds, go to https://indianahumanities.org/programs/fellows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.