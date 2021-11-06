Terre Haute After 5 will host its annual Holiday Auction and program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms, 5001 E. Poplar St.
Auctioneer Johnny Swalls will take bids on several items, including men’s gifts since the event also serves as the annual Men’s Night.
Rob and Sharon Wallace will present special music.
Guest speaker Jon Page will tell his story, “A Humanist … So What?”
Cost is $25 inclusive of dinner and program.
For reservations call Linda Huxford at 812-243-5042 or email cwcafterfive@gmail.com.
For more details, After 5 is affiliated with Stonecroft.org.
