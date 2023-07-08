Terre Haute After 5 will meet at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Vigo County History Center, 929 Wabash Ave., for the bi-monthly event.
The curator will be Suzy Quick, the speaker will be Jody LaMotte and her presentation will be “Being Real in a Phony World.” The event will be held on the third floor of the museum. Dinner and event is $25 inclusive.
For reservations and cancellations, call Linda Huxford at 812-243-5042 or email cwcafterfive@gmail.com. Special music will be presented by Kathy Collom. This event is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
