The Terre Haute After 5 will host an event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rick’s Smokehouse.
Shikha Bhattacharyya will present “Creating and Cleaner, Greener Wabash Valley.” Also speaking will be Donna Sembar with her message, “Freedom in taking off your mask.”
The event, including dinner, is $25. Reservations can be made by calling Linda Huxford at 812-243-5042 or emailing cwafterfive@gmail.com.
Terre Haute After 5 is Affiliated with Stonecroft.
