Tennessee singer-songwriter in concert Aug. 1

Daryl Mosley from Tennessee will be in concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 in the First Christian Church at Brazil, Indiana.
Mosley is a singer-songwriter and “storyteller who paints vivid pictures of life as it could be, used to be, or might have been,” a church release states. “He’s not flashy; just a man with a guitar, a voice as smooth as molasses in winter, and some exquisitely-crafted songs that resonate deeply with people of all ages and backgrounds. Whether performing at an auditorium, festival, church or songwriting venue, Mosley’s affable personality and remarkable songs engage the listener in a way that few artists can.”
Mosley has traveled extensively in his professional career but has remained a resident of Waverly – the small, Mayberryesque hamlet, just west of Nashville — where he grew up. He writes about real, salt-of-the-earth people and their personal struggles and victories on life’s journey, the release states. “And when he sings those songs, the characters and scenes come alive as if they were sitting on the front porch with you.”
In 2020, Mosley’s talents stepped brighter into the spotlight with the release of his first solo album. “The Secret of Life” on Pinecastle Records “is an impressive collection of Daryl Mosley originals delivered pure and honest. From the retrospective ‘A Few Years Ago’ to the eerie sales pitch of ‘The Deal’ to the classic bluegrass attack on ‘A Piece At A Time,’ the album delivers nothing less than musical short stories,” according to the release.
The two-time Songwriter of the Year recently had the No. 1 album on Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Bluegrass Song Chart, which also contains two No. 1 songs.
First Christian Church is on U.S. 40 on the west edge of Brazil. Seating will be adjusted for social distancing and masks are welcome but not mandatory. Admission is a free will offering.
