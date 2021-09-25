Telling the compelling story of 'A Reluctant Hero'

Rick Kelsheimer found a compelling, important story in Walter Sommers’ life.
Sommers witnessed the Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — in 1938 on the brink of the Holocaust, escaped Nazi Germany as a Jewish teenager, immigrated to America, and saw combat while serving in the U.S. Army. He spent 40 years in the retail clothing industry, rising to the leadership at Meis Company in Terre Haute. After retiring at age 70, Sommers began volunteer work with the Red Cross, hospice, Union Hospital, the Vigo County Public Library and CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute. His volunteerism only paused after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented. Sommers marked his 100th birthday in December at Westminster Village, where he lives now.
The stories amid all those milestones fill Kelsheimer’s new book, “A Reluctant Hero: The Walter Sommers Story.”
“This life is just amazing,” Kelsheimer said.
Yet, it was the process of researching the Terre Haute centenarian’s life history that showed Kelsheimer why Sommers has been such a positive influence on so many people. Kelsheimer spent two years researching and writing “A Reluctant Hero” and conducted 50 interviews. Many involved Kelsheimer and his wife, Angie, visiting with Sommers.
They developed a friendship.
“My wife and I are better off to have Walter in our lives,” Kelsheimer said. “More than anything else, Walter’s life is a blueprint on how to be a good person.
“If you’re around Walter for any amount of time, it makes you a better person,” Kelsheimer added.
Angie Kelsheimer agreed. She stood at the counter of the jewelry and antiques shop the Kelsheimers opened this month on Main Street in Palestine, Illinois, and recalled those interactions with Sommers for the past two years.
“It’s been wonderful,” Angie said, as she and Rick traded stories inside the 122-year-old bank they’re renovating. “Walter’s the type of man that makes you want to be the best version of yourself when you’re with him.”
His optimism through unimaginable hardships still shines after a century of living. “When people get older, maybe they forget to dream or maybe they’ll forget to think about what tomorrow will be. Walter never does that,” Angie said. Though he’ll agree to explain his exploits, the past doesn’t consume his thoughts, she said.
“He’s like, ‘Yes, but this is what I want to do today,’” Angie said.
Crossing paths with history
Of course, it’s Sommers’ remarkable history that fills the 161 pages of “A Reluctant Hero.” It’s Kelsheimer’s eighth book, but his first biography. The other seven were either historical or modern fiction, dating back to his 2007 book, “The Hanging of Betsey Reed, based on the true story of Illinois’ only woman to be executed by hanging, in 1845. His most recent book, the novel “Dark Slab,” covered 700 pages. Walter Sommers biography finishes in a fraction of Kelsheimer’s novels, but those real tales pack equal amounts of fascination.
Kelsheimer, a 62-year-old native of nearby Robinson, marvels at Sommers’ knack for crossing paths with history. Some of those instances were harrowing. Others amusing.
In April 1945, Sommers and the Army’s Battery A, 306 Field Artillery Battalion of the 77th Infantry Division underwent fierce artillery fire and kamikaze attacks from Japanese forces around Okinawa, Japan. The 77th landed at the island Ie Shima, accompanied by popular warfront newspaper columnist and Dana, Indiana, native Ernie Pyle, Kelsheimer writes in “A Reluctant Hero.” On the morning of April 18, 1945, Pyle talked with soldiers from the 77th as they ate breakfast, true to his reputation for reporting the war through the everyman-soldiers’ eyes. Pyle asked Sommers how he was doing and if he was getting enough to eat.
“I assured him that we were,” Sommers says in the book. “He was ‘our guy.’ He was always looking out for us.”
Two hours later, Pyle was killed by an enemy sniper.
In the summer of 1944, Sommers and the 77th endured the Battle of Guam. Once it ended, Sommers volunteered to serve as a driver, just to quell the boredom. One assignment called for him to drive to a hospital and bring a passenger back. He’d heard a unit of Marine nurses were on the island, an intriguing possibility, given the soldiers hadn’t seen a woman for weeks.
Instead, his passenger turned out to be his favorite actress — Golden Globe award-winning movie star and pop singer Betty Hutton. He told her he’d never met a movie star. “She told me, ‘That’s OK, Walter. You are the first person I’ve ever met that was born in Germany.’”
Sommers’ World War II-era life possessed much tragedy and difficulties, and thus comprises a significant portion of the book. He lost uncles, aunts and cousins were among the six million Jews killed in Nazi atrocities during the Holocaust. His military service involved historic battles. Still, “A Reluctant Hero” also details his post-war life, built around the family he and his wife, Louise, raised in Terre Haute. Louise, who died in December at age 95, also came from a German family that escaped the Holocaust.
Taking a stand for others
A chapter in the book details Sommers taking a stand against a vestige of Jim Crow-style racial discrimination. As manager of the Meis store’s women’s coats department, Sommers rewarded his employees with a lunch at the nearby Terre Haute House. A waitress told Sommers she couldn’t serve one of the Meis employees, an African-American. With fresh memories of the treatment of he and other Jewish people in Germany, Sommers warned the waitress and her manager that Meis workers would stop eating there, if the African-American employee wasn’t served — even though Sommers wasn’t sure, in hindsight, that he had the authority to do so.
The manager apparently relented, because the waitress returned and asked, “What would you gentlemen like to eat?” Sommers repeated that process at other downtown diners, an act that helped dismantle that discriminatory practice in Terre Haute, according to the book.
Sommers “downplays it,” Kelsheimer said, “but it was a big deal.” That’s the case with many portions of Sommers’ life. His humility pervades. He told Kelsheimer, “Who would want to read a book about me?”
Sommers’ children well explained the reasons. They’re grateful for Kelsheimer’s attention to the details of their father’s long life in the book.
“Rick’s book is a story written with love and respect about one man’s 100 year life,” Ron Sommers, Walter’s son told the Tribune-Star. “I appreciate how Rick chronologically tells the reader a story about our father — a man who experienced tragedy and disruption in his early life, and how the tragedy helped define a life that was filled with work, family, happiness, community involvement, and an appreciation for the historical events of his past.”
Likewise, Sommers’ daughter, Nancy, sees enlightening value to those chapters of her father’s purposeful, meaningful life.
“We learn from my dad’s stories what it was like for him to survive Kristallnacht and rescue his father from the Buchenwald Concentration Camp; what it was like to fight in and survive three major battles during World War II; what is was like for a German-Jewish immigrant to arrive in America with a quarter in his pocket, find work to support his family, and establish roots in a new country,” she said Monday. “And these are just the stories in the first part of the captivating biography.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.