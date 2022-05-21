The Sisters of Providence are seeking teenagers who want to volunteer this summer.
All are invited during the month of June to do crafts, activities and have conversations with the Sisters of Providence and residents at Providence Health Care. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 6-9 and 13-16.
Terre Haute South High School student Pia Carino was invited to volunteer and said the experience has helped her “reach into the depths of my mind and soul” while bringing her closer to God.
“It gives me a sense of joy to be able to bring a little bit of happiness to these sisters,” Carino said. “It is meaningful since these sisters were the foundations and builders of this community I call home.”
Register or learn more at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
