Teenagers ages 12-18 are invited to make a difference with the Sisters of Providence and health care residents at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana through a volunteer opportunity in January.
Sister Joni Luna, SP, who coordinates the opportunity, said that all young volunteers will have the chance to interact with many Sisters of Providence, Providence Health Care residents and staff.
“This is an opportunity to invite young people to come and share in the works of love, mercy and justice of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Joni said. “For these young volunteers, it is about sharing who they are – their gifts and talents – with sisters, residents and staff who are welcoming and affirming to them.”
The next volunteer opportunity will take place on Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All teens volunteering will assist participants in activities throughout the day while also accompanying elder sisters and health care residents who are taking part in the festivities.
Other teen volunteer opportunities will take place on Feb. 18, March 18 and April 23. Times for these dates are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Register online at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
