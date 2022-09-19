The Sisters of Providence invite teenagers ages 12 to 18 to make a difference.
Sister Joni Luna, who coordinates the opportunity, said that all young volunteers will have the chance to interact with many Sisters of Providence, Providence Health Care residents and staff. They will assist with events like Bingo, exercise, baking, singing and more.
“This is an opportunity to invite young people to come and share in the works of love, mercy and justice of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Joni said. “For these young volunteers, it is about sharing who they are – their gifts and talents – with sisters, residents and staff who are welcoming and affirming to them.”
Seven volunteer sessions will take place Saturdays in the fall and continue into the winter. The first session will be Sept. 24. Other sessions continue on Oct. 29 and Nov. 19 this year as well as Jan. 14, Feb. 18, March 18 and April 22 in 2023.
Each Saturday session begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. Volunteers meet each day at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Register online at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.