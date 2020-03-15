The International Cuisine series at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois continues Tuesday with a taste of Filipino desserts.
The Filipino Desserts class takes place at 6 p.m. CDT in the Robinson Community Center. People attending the class will get the chance to watch demonstrations of how to make puto and turon, banana lumpia and then sample the desserts. Puto is a Filipino steamed cake and turon is layers of sliced bananas rolled in a spring roll wrapper and fried.
Cost of the class is $30, and students can register by calling 618-544-8657.
