The Sisters of Providences will host an in-person and livestream Taize Prayer service from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
The theme is “Seeking the Holy.” The session will provide song, quiet contemplation and readings. Persons of all faiths are invited to attend.
Each month, the service is held on the second Tuesday.
Dates for the 2023 prayer services should be available at the December service. The 2023 proposed theme is “Paying Attention.”
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
