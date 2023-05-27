The Sisters of Providence will host an in-person and livestream ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7 to 8 p.m. June 13. This year’s theme is “Paying Attention.”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service is held on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hour-long service includes prayer, readings, music and time for silence and reflection.
Other 2023 Taizé Prayer service dates include July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
