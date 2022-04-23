The Sisters of Providence will hold their ecumenical Taizé Prayer service in person and virtually on from 7 to 8 p.m. May 10.
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service is on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hour-long service includes prayer, readings, music and time for silence and reflection.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
