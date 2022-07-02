The Sisters of Providence will host the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service in-person or via livestream.
The service will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. July 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. It will include song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings.
The service is on the second Tuesday of each month. All are welcome to attend.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
