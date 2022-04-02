The Sisters of Providence will hold a ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7 to 8 p.m. April 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Participants can attend in-person or via livestream for song, quiet contemplation and readings.
The service takes place on the second Tuesday each month. All faith traditions are welcome to attend.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
