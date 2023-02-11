Maple Center recently announced it will offer an intermediate Tai Chi class.
The classes will run from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 22 through March 29 in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, at The Maple Center located at 70 W. Honey Creek Parkway, Terre Haute. Cost is $30 for the six week class.
Tai Chi is a low-impact form of exercise that involves a series of slow, focused movements, accompanied by deep breathing. It is a self-paced, gentle form of physical exercise and stretching. Classes are led by certified instructor Steve Walden, PTA. Walden has 25 years of experience in the medical field, two Master ranks in Martial Arts, and is a teacher of Yang, Sun, and Chen Tai Chi.
Scholarships are available, through private donors, for those in need of financial assistance. Scholarship form may be obtained at the center.
Participants must be age 18 or older. Please wear comfortable clothing for the class.
Register at www.maplecenter.org or by calling 812-234-8733
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.