As I enter my 26th year as a certified fitness professional, I still get questions that challenge me to think and do some research to find the answer. I enjoy being a perpetual student of my trade. Here are some of the questions I’ve faced lately:
What tests, or exams, should I have done to determine how healthy I am?
Everyone, regardless of how you feel should have an annual physical exam. This is one of the best preventive health measures you can take. A routine physical exam may look like this: Vital stats (height, weight, blood pressure, resting pulse, oxygen saturation, and respiration rate. Additionally, a health history and medicine update is usually done. Your health care provider may palpate your torso to feel your organs. Routine blood work may be done to check cholesterol, blood sugar, triglycerides, etc. Basic vision may be checked, too.
Additionally, a routine physical exam can undercover more complex health issues that require further testing. For example, if your practitioner sees abnormal blood sugar, cholesterol, etc. They may order more specific testing to zero in on the causes.
Females of a certain age, or family history, should have mammograms, colonoscopy, pelvic exams, bone density tests, etc.
Men of a certain age, or family history, may be checked for low testosterone. A colonoscopy is used to check for colon issues, or cancer. And a prostate specific antigen usually looks for prostate cancer.
Though the human body is quite complex and is good at maintaining homeostasis, we all may need help when it comes to health issues. Your family health practitioner is the place to turn for this help, not the nutritional supplement store.
Can you suggest a weight loss supplement I can take to reach my weight loss goal by fall?
I recently saw a TV commercial for Lipozene, a weight loss supplement. Its claims were you will lose weight without diet, or exercise. Sounds like a no brainer to those with no discipline. Besides, if it doesn’t work, you get your money back. What exactly are these supplements, and how can they make these claims?
Lipozene contains glucomannan, a soluble fiber with limited scientific data that supports its use for weight loss. It has the ability to absorb water while in your body and help you feel full longer. Therefore, you will eat less and possibly lose weight. There are a few problems with this approach:
Weight loss without exercise usually results in muscle loss. There is still nothing that has the medicinal benefits of regular physical activity. Find the activity you love and will do consistently, and part of your health issues may resolve themselves.
A supplement doesn’t educate you on how to make smart food choices. A registered dietitian (not a nutritionist) or Weight Watchers are both great sources for this information. Usually if a person reaches their weight loss goal while taking a supplement but don’t have a maintenance plan, they are likely going to quickly regain the weight.
Supplement manufacturers can make advertise nearly any statement as long as it doesn’t claim to cure, treat, or prevent disease. The FDA is pretty hands off with supplements unless they make false claims, and/or the product is found to cause disease based on the ingredients.
Eating a little less of the foods you enjoy, and getting off the couch to move more will help you feel better and live longer. Get busy living!
Chris Davies, MS, owns Fitness Solutions Inc. He can be reached at fitsolutions1@msn.com or thfitnesssolutions.com.
