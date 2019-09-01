State Reps. Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville) and Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) invite Wabash Valley college students and recent graduates to apply for the Indiana House Republican Internship Program, which takes place during the 2020 legislative session at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
“College students and recent graduates interested in government and the legislative process should consider interning,” Borders said. “Not only do they have a front-row seat to how our state operates, but they’re also building a professional network and learning skills that will give them an edge in a competitive job market.”
According to Heaton, the internship program is a unique opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience and apply skills in a real-world setting. He said the paid internship is full-time and takes place during the spring semester.
“Our internship program is a great opportunity to learn the legislative process while gaining valuable job skills and professional contacts,” Heaton said. “I encourage anyone interested in state government and public service to apply.”
Internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy or fiscal policy.
The positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March. Interns receive bi-weekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
More information about the Indiana House Republican Internship Program and the application can be found at www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.
