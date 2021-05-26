Know a kid interested in art? The Swope Art Museum is offering 13 hands-on art classes this summer through Summer Art Studio for children ages 4 through 18.
Artists will learn alongside experienced art educators as they experiment with new materials and make art each day. Projects are geared toward artists’ educational and artistic needs.
June studios will be conducted at Hawthorn Park the weeks of June 7, 14 and 21; July studios will be at the Swope the weeks of July 12, 19 and 26. Studio sessions are two hours long, either 9 to 11 a.m. or noon to 2 p.m. Studio fees are $70 for Swope members and $90 for nonmembers.
New this year, there will be a double session class with a theater emphasis at the park for the week of June 21. Artists will learn a skit and performance art in the morning session and make visual art in the form of masks, props and costumes in the afternoon session. All art supplies are included, and artists will receive their own personal supplies for the studio. Artists and instructors will be required to wear a mask for the duration of the studio. Studio sizes are limited to 12 artists per session in June and 10 artists in per session in July.
To view full course descriptions and register for Summer Art Studio, visit swope.org/summer. For more information, contact Ginoplos@swope.org.
Schedule
• June 7 through 11, Hawthorn Park, Burkeybyle Shelter, 9 to 11 a.m. session, SAS-101, Clay: Adventures in Mud! with Korinne Cantin, (ages 4 through 7); noon to 2 p.m. session, SAS-102, Park it and Draw! Observational Drawing in Hawthorn Park with Cantin (ages 9 and up).
• June 14 through 18, Hawthorn Park, Burkeybyle Shelter, 9 to11 a.m. session, SAS-201, Dress to Mess with Sarah Trover (ages 4 through 6); noon to 2 p.m. session, SAS-202, The Process of Pastels: Oil Pastel Techniques and Tricks with Kasey Chew (ages 7 through 10).
• June 21 through 25, Hawthorn Park, Burkeybyle Shelter, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Session, SAS-301, The Art of Theater with Tina Ginoplos (ages 7 and up). Note: This course has two separate sessions, and costs $140/Swope members, $180/nonmembers.
• No classes June 28 through July 9.
• July 12 through 16, Swope Art Museum, Education Center, 9 to 11 a.m. session, SAS-401, Clay Creations with Lacey Lewis (ages 9 through 13) and SAS-402, Painting through History with Hayley Bean (ages 4 through 6); noon to 2 p.m. session, SAS 403, Creative Explorers with Lewis (ages 7 through 10) and SAS-404, Recreating Terre Haute through Mixed Media with Bean (ages 7 through 10).
• July 19 through 23, Swope Art Museum, Education Center, 9 to11 a.m. session, SAS-501, The Wondrous Mandala with Jude Irving (ages 7 through 10) and noon to 2 p.m. session, SAS 502, Colorful Quilling and Paper Shaping with Irving (ages 9 and up).
• July 26 through 30, Swope Art Museum, Education Center, 9 to 11a.m. session, SAS-601, Tiny World: Sculpture and Miniature Making with Korinne Cantin (ages 9 through 13) and noon to 2 p.m. session, SAS 602, Super Psychedelic Drawing Doodles with Cantin (ages 9 and up).
