Mike Alsop Chevolet in Rockville will host a “Stuff the Truck” school supply donations drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1.
Members of the Alsop Racing Team will be on-hand to accept the donations and for photos. Covered Dogs will set up their hot dog truck.
Items will be donated to all four North Central Parke schools.
Needed items include Ticonderoga pencils, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, Crayola crayons, scissors, glue sticks, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, tissue boxes, cases of water bottles, white board markers, white board erasers or cloths, highlighters, hand sanitizer (at least 60 percent alcohol), Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, rubber gloves, loose-leaf paper (three ring holes and college rule), adhesive bandages, Play-doh, pencil boxes, canopies for outdoor activities at TRES, boys and girls socks, boys and girls underwear in various sizes, headphones/earbuds for use with computers/iPads, gallon-sized baggies, backpacks, calculators, adult- and kid-sized disposable masks, Pur Water Filters for the sinks, binder sleeves, Elmer’s glue, markers, colored pencils and Crayola or Prang watercolor sets.
Items also can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and after 8 a.m. before the event on Aug. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.