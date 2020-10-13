The 2020 Linda Luebke Strings Festival opened Oct. 4 with a virtual concert on its website at www.llstringsfest.org.
Youth in fifth through 12th grade have an opportunity to participate in free activities throughout the virtual festival which continues through Nov. 15.
For eight years, the festival has offered high quality strings education. This year, with its online experience, the festival promises students will continue to learn a great deal of technique and musicianship along with great fun.
Festival activities include collaboration with guest artists The Moxie Strings, a virtual orchestra, and weekly check-in sessions. The dynamic pair has dedicated their careers to helping young musicians experience music in a new and creative way.
The festival also offers weekly lessons and live master classes for Strings Festival faculty.
Youth and faculty can sign up now to participate in all virtual activities.
Visit the website for a link to join the festival, where a video welcomes students and the community to take the virtual music journey. The webpage also gives short descriptions of each ensemble from which to join, as well as a link to sign up for the festival newsletter.
For more information on the guest artists, visit themoxiestrings.com.
The final concert on Nov. 15 will feature The Moxie Strings, followed by a live question-and-answer session and the premiere of the Linda Luebke Strings Festival Virtual Orchestra.
