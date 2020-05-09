Stories of dramatic transformations fill new book about historic Indiana places

To mark its 60th year, Indiana Landmarks in Indianapolis has published a new book filled with dramatic before-and-after photos and more than 50 stories of landmarks across the state snatched from the wrecking ball or lifted from decades of neglect and restored to new uses.
“Indiana Landmarks: Rescued & Restored” tells the stories of down-to-the-wire rescues, dramatic transformations from ruin to resplendence, and entire neighborhoods revitalized by historic preservation. All proceeds from sale of the book will support preservation and revitalization of more historic Hoosier places.
Featured landmarks range from the oldest house in Wabash — small and quirky — to Bush Stadium in Indianapolis, reinvented as apartments. It includes the beloved Michigan City Lighthouse Catwalk and the story of how West Baden Springs Hotel rose from ruinous collapse to become a fairy tale castle, a turnaround that lifted an entire regional economy.
“Who doesn’t love inspirational comeback stories?” asks Indiana Landmarks’ President Marsh Davis, who wrote the book’s introduction. “The pictures really tell the story, with brief text that gives a thumbnail history of each place and how it was revived with help from Indiana Landmarks. We hope ‘Indiana Landmarks: Rescued & Restored’ will be displayed on many coffee tables and start conversations about preservation and revitalization, no matter where you live.”
Former Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Randall Shepard wrote the book’s foreward. “We need places that give us a sense of stability in a rocky era, a sense of belonging to something other than our iPads,” Shepard notes.
Tina Connor, who retired as executive vice president of Indiana Landmarks in 2018, edited the book, weaving the stories of sites from the work of the organizations’ talented publications and preservation staff, past and present.
“This project was inspired and driven by the indominable Sallie Rowland, a great preservation champion and civic leader who serves on Indiana Landmarks’ board of directors,” Davis says. “Sallie, a keen observer of the positive impact of historic preservation, encouraged us to tell the story of Indiana Landmarks through a book featuring some of the places we had a meaningful role in saving.”
The 144-page book is $29.95, available at bit.ly/RescuedRestored. Or call Indiana Landmarks at 800-450-4534 or 317-639-4534 to order.
Online auction for commemorative edition
Bid on a commemorative edition of the book, “Indiana Landmarks Rescued & Restored,” at an online auction. The special edition, with custom handmade case, will be signed by contributors and personally delivered by Indiana Landmarks President Marsh Davis. Bidding is open at bit.ly/RescuedRestoredAuction now through May 15.
