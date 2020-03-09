Pace Community Action Agency Inc. is once again empowering women for the workforce by providing a limited number of scholarships for girls to attend Science Technology Engineering, Math Camps.
According to the National Science Board, women constitute only 28 percent of workers in STEM occupations. The low percentage of women is unfortunate because STEM- related careers are one of the fastest-growing fields in the job industry with above average pay. According to STEM Occupations: Past, Present, and Future by the US Bureaus of Labor Statistics, the average wage for STEM occupations is $87,570, nearly double the national average wage for non-STEM occupations.
There are a variety of camps in the area that provide hands-on technology activities for youth. Pace is seeking to lower the wage disparity between males and females by promoting the STEM field to young women. The promotion is carried out through scholarships to STEM camps. Scholarships are Pace’s way of making sure that financial issues do not stop low-income females from attending STEM camps.
Interested individuals should identify a camp of interest and complete the application at www.pacecaa.org. Financial reimbursement may include the cost of the camp and mileage to and from the camp. Apply as soon as possible, only a limited number of scholarships exist.
After all applications are received individuals will be notified if they are accepted as a scholarship recipient.
“Pace is committed to addressing causes and conditions of poverty,” Pace CEO Dr. Bertha Proctor said. “These scholarships will introduce girls to the various high-paying jobs available in the STEM sector.”
