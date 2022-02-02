Untreated or ignored stress and mental health issues in rural areas impact quality of life, economic development and lives of farmers, the agriculture workforce and rural families.
To raise awareness and help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health in the agriculture industry the Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives program was created by the Indiana Rural Health Association. Twenty-three, free one-day workshops with subject matter experts will be conducted in 2022.
The workshops begin Feb. 10 in Mount Vernon. The series of workshops will continue through July. A workshop is scheduled for May 19 at Sullivan. Among the other workshops are those at Spencer on Feb. 23 and at Greencastle on May 18.
The workshops aim to discuss the mental landscape in Indiana, highlight local resources, discuss telehealth options and contain information about the Purdue Farm Stress Program. The Indiana Rural Health Association will also present a training for the Question, Persuade and Refer program.
The free workshops are open to the farming community, including agribusinesses and related service industries, the faith community, local leaders and families.
Each one-day workshop is limited to 35 people, so early registration is encouraged.
These workshops are part of a partnership with the Indiana Rural Health Association, Purdue Extension and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. ISDA received a $500,000 grant from the National Institute for Food and Agriculture’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network in October of 2021.
To register for a workshop visit indianaruralhealth.org. Registration opens 30 days prior to each event.
For additional information about the Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives workshops, email Kathy Walker at kwalker@indianarha.org.
