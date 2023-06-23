The St. Bernice School Reunion will be July 2 at the St. Bernice Firehouse. All graduates, former students and former teachers are invited. Guests will gather at noon with a carry-in lunch being served at 1 p.m. and a brief business meeting at 2 p.m.
St. Bernice High School operated from 1928 through 1961 as a 6-6 commission school — all 12 grades in the high school building since 1948. The all-school reunion was begun on the first Sunday of July in 1950 and was continuous until COVID-19 in 2020.
