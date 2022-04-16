The White Violet Center for Eco-Justice invites the public to their third annual Spring Plant Sale.
The sale is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30, at the White Violet Center Greenhouse at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
White Violet Center garden manager Candace Minster said the sale will include a variety of organically grown vegetables, flowers and herb plants.
“We will have garden favorites like peppers and tomatoes,” she said, “in addition to about two dozen types of flowers, some of which will be garden ready. We’ll have cut flowers again this year and we will also be offering culinary herbs. We’ll have a good variety of items.”
Minster added the sale will include dahlia tubers this year as well.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
For more information, call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.
