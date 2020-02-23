Purdue Extension will be offering two free programs for local gardeners to get a jump start on their spring garden preparations on Thursday and March 3.
The first program is a Seed Saving Workshop in the Clinton Public Library upstairs meeting room on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Candace Minster, garden manager and fiber projects coordinator for the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, will be leading the workshop. Participants will learn the basics of saving their own garden seeds, including how to select the best flower and vegetable varieties and the best way to store seeds.
The second program is a Starting Seeds Indoors Workshop in the Parke County Extension Office Meeting Room at the Parke County Fairgrounds on March 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Patti Weaver, director of the Indiana State University Community Garden, will be leading the workshop. Participants will learn the basics of container selection, proper soil mixes, water requirement and timing for starting their own garden seeds. This workshop will have some hands-on activities enabling participants to prepare their own containers.
In addition, there will be a large variety of vegetable and herb seed packets for free distribution at both workshops. Both workshops are open to anyone who has an interest in gardening, saving seeds or starting seeds indoors. No reservations are required. Questions may be directed to Phil Cox, Vermillion County Extension Educator, at 765-492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu; or Kurt Lanzone, Parke County Extension Educator, at 765-569-3176 or klanzone@purdue.edu
