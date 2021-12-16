Spirit of Christmas in artist's works on display in Vigo library

Christmas spirit is on display in downtown Terre Haute through the efforts of JoAnne Perigo Fiscus, Wabash Valley Art Guild's December Artist of the Month.
Fiscus, who is well-known locally for her seasonal work, is displaying nine works from her personal archives in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
By her estimation she has drawn and painted over 200 "Santa" pictures, most now in private collections.
"I find inspiration absolutely everywhere!" Fiscus said, "My mother once said, 'Christmas is for the birds!', and at least six pictures of Santa came out of that!"
Last year, Fiscus and her husband, Bruce, took their grandson to visit a reindeer farm. "I watched my grandson and husband interacting and the idea for 'Christmas Brings My Heart Home' was born," she added. The picture features Santa leading a small boy riding a reindeer.
"I love the process of creating; of starting with an idea and bringing it to life through art," Fiscus said. "Though my seasonal work is a small part of my work as an artist, it brings me great joy! I love that people have such a warm response to them."
Fiscus will share her joy of the season through Dec. 31.
