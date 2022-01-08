Speaker at WVGS Zoom meeting 'spreading the genealogy gospel'

Beth Foulk will speak Monday at the Zoom meeting of the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society.
Foulk has turned a lifetime genealogy passion into an opportunity to share what she’s learned with genealogists across the country, states a WVGS news release.
She has documented her Civil War, War of 1812, and Revolutionary War ancestors. She has mapped the migration of her Kansas and Missouri pioneers. And she has researched the arrival of her many Massachusetts Colonial settlers. Each ancestor and each story quickly become a “teaching moment” for her classes.
“The only thing more fun than a genealogy find, is sharing what I’ve learned to help other genealogists,” Foulk said.
Foulk has been “spreading the genealogy gospel” since 2008 when she first taught as a volunteer at the Midwest Genealogy Center in Independence, Missouri.
WVGS programs are free for members. Each member will be emailed a link to the meeting. Members are reminded to pay 2022 dues at http://inwvgs.org/ using Pay Pal. Payments also can be mailed to WVGS, P.O. Box 7012, Terre Haute, IN 47802-7012.
Membership is required at least one week before a meeting date. For a membership application go to www.inwvgs.org and click on membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.