Organizers of the Terre Haute South Vigo High School Hall of Distinction have decided to postpone its annual induction ceremony until next year.
The annual event honors graduates and faculty influential in their fields. The Class of 2020 — photojournalist Mika Brown, longtime teacher Dave Heath and architect Alex Lamis — were originally scheduled to be inducted in April, but state protocols regarding the potential spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus forced it to be rescheduled for October.
Now, those same concerns have prompted organizers to honor the trio in events scheduled for April 9 and 10, Lana Shuck said. Details will be announced as the date approaches.
