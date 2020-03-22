The Terre Haute South Vigo High School Hall of Distinction induction ceremonies for its Class of 2020 has been postponed until fall because of coronavirus concerns.
Inductees include photojournalist Mika Brown, former teacher Dave Heath and New York architect Alexander Lamis. The group had been scheduled to be honored during a ceremony Friday, April 17 at the school, and at an induction ceremony on Saturday, April 18 at the Country Club of Terre Haute. Those activities have been postponed until September, according to Hall of Distinction organizer Lana Shuck.
Heath is retired as a South history teacher, after 24 years, but currently serves as assistant athletic director. After a successful career in radio and television, Heath changed career paths to pursue teaching. Late Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar recognized Heath for documenting stories of Hoosier Veterans. Those stories are now housed in the Library of Congress.
Heath also volunteers at numerous South events and serves on multiple committees at the school and with community organizations such as Terre Haute Kiwanis, Terre Haute Area Clean Community, Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission, and his church.
Lamis, a member of the school’s Class of 1976, is a partner in a New York architectural firm. He has created a variety of energy and environmentally designed buildings all over the country.
Lamis’ designs have included the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club in Orlando, and numerous university buildings at Harvard, Princeton, Rutgers, Trinity, Columbia and Stanford. Lamis holds a bachelor of science degree from MIT, and a master of architecture degree from Columbia University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.