Musicians don’t often get opportunities like the “Red Barn Presents a Night of Art and Song.”
On a Friday evening in December 2017, a paying crowd filled the seats of the Red Barn, an east-side Terre Haute venue, specifically to hear a lineup of local musicians perform their original compositions, while also supporting Arts Illiana.
Don Keegan, Mark Bennett and Dave Peterson — The People’s Front Band — performed a trio of their songs that night.
The reaction led the band to record an album anchored by those songs. Later that following year, the band began recording that compilation, “Run With Scissors,” in Peterson’s Tekmone Studio in Terre Haute. They released the album last month.
Keegan and Bennett wrote eight of its 10 tracks individually, and composed the other two together. Three songs were debuted at that event back in 2017 – the call for hope in tumultuous times, “How Does This End;” the story of a resilient vagabond, “Pedestrian Waltz;” and the quest to keep pursuing ambitions, “Run With Scissors.”
“In the end, the album is all about the songs, the creativity and the expression,” Keegan said. “I was inspired to create this album by the audience response to the first three songs at the singer-songwriter show at the Red Barn. It confirmed we had something to say.”
Keegan, a Terre Haute native who now lives in Carmel, handles the lead vocals and rhythm guitars. Bennett plays lead guitar and adds backing harmonies. They’ve played music together since 1980. Peterson, whose performing career includes touring with the rock band Southern Express in Florida, adds bass, background vocals and the production work. Mark Tarrh, another former Hautean now living in Carmel, and Terre Haute’s Christian Hawkins handle drums.
Blues harp ace Steve Rusin delivers masterful solos on “Sleeping Dogs,” a danceable dream tune for a peaceful world. “I cannot overstate his contribution to the song,” said Peterson, who’s recorded with Rusin for several years. Rusin’s harmonica also graces the album’s closing track, the rocker, “Wild, Inspired and Sane.”
The album has hints of classic rock, folk, ’60s pop and old-school country. Its songs also vary from the Mediterranean ballad “A Work of Art” to the acoustic driven “Out on a Weekend” and “Walk Home with Me,” and the rock groove of “Here For You.”
It’s the second album for The People’s Front Band (a name based on a Monty Python comedy sketch). They released “What You Need” in 2015. “I think there’s a maturity in the songwriting,” Peterson said of the new CD.
