A Purdue Cooperative Extension Service program titled “How Solar Power Works & Its Use in Homes” will be offered 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
Dr. Phil Lee, Indiana State University assistant professor, will discuss solar power, how it is created, how those generating solar power interact with the grid, and how homeowners can use solar power.
The program is free but a reservation is required by Tuesday. For reservations or more details, contact Dana Gadeken at the Vigo County Extension office, 275 Ohio St. or 812-462 3371.
