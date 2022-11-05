When talking about becoming an Eagle Scout, George Shagley acknowledges he’s joining an exclusive group. The number of those achieving the rank is so small; Shagley says Boy Scout leaders talk about the accomplishment while welcoming first year Cub Scouts.
“It’s something they always tell the young Cub Scouts; ‘One of you will be a doctor, one of you will be a policeman, one of you will be an engineer, but only one of you will be an Eagle Scout’,” Shagley recalls. “That’s the story they would always tell us and it just shows that not many people become Eagle Scouts out of the starting troops.”
According to the Boy Scouts of America, the Eagle Scout is the “highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program.” Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout. Shagley, a graduate of Terre Haute North High School in 2022, now counts himself part of that small percentage after completing his final project.
Shagley is now a freshman at Wabash College, and started talks of his Eagle Scout project before his senior year at North. Along with his parents Richard and Alice Shagley, he met with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Terre Haute Parks Department Superintendent Eddie Bird to discuss needs of the community’s park system. Shagley says he centered on the community’s parks because they are used by a large number of residents, offering the chance to impact a wide variety of people. According to the BSA website, the final portion of the Eagle Scout process includes an “extensive service project that the Scout must plan, organize, lead and manage.” The project must be completed before the Scout’s 18th birthday.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett encouraged Shagley to think about a beautification project in Gilbert Park, located at 1431 Wabash Ave. Described by the City of Terre Haute as a park in “the heart of the city,” the park features picnic tables, small shelters and a playground.
“I congratulate George on this accomplishment, the Eagle Scout isn’t an easy achievement,” Mayor Bennett says. “We were happy when he asked for the city’s involvement and we thank him for the great improvements made to Gilbert Park.”
Shagley set his sights on the flagpole at the park, which was bare and minimal. Through the project Shagley worked with landscapers from Mascari Lawn and Landscape, contractors, the City and fellow Boy Scouts to install new hardscape and bushes at the base of the flagpole. To coincide with the Boy Scout principles to live by, or “Scout Law,” Shagley planted bushes representing the ideals of being “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.”
“This park, it looked bare, especially around the flagpole,” Shagley explains. “I wanted to build something around the flagpole and highlight the American flag, so I did. I got it done, and it feels good to have it accomplished.”
Receiving the Eagle Scout also required Shagley to earn at least 21 merit badges. He says lessons and activities ranged from sailing to first aid to personal management.
“I’ll always remember learning how to sail a boat, weave a basket, just things that I never thought I would learn to do or ever do in my life,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve done it and learned it, which is great.”
Shagley is nearing his second semester at Wabash College and according to his family, is enjoying the college experience. A “legacy” of the college, Shagley’s grandfather, local attorney George Brattain graduated from Wabash in 1963 before receiving his law degree from Indiana University.
Over the summer, Shagley reflected on receiving his Eagle Scout, saying the achievement is more than just an impressive line on his resume, but comes with lessons that will last a lifetime. A plaque has also been installed next to the flagpole, commemorating the achievement.
“I believe the program overall has made me a better person and better suited for new things, better things,” he says. “I think it shows my dedication to the community, my ability to persevere, to follow through, plus it’s not something that everyone can say they’ve done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.