The Department of Music and Theatre at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will host its fall drama, "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten," from Nov. 11 through 13.
The play, based on the books by Robert Fulghum, gives insight on everyday life. There will be dialogues, narration, monologues and more, SMWC announced in a press release.
The production will take place in the Cecilian Auditorium in the Conservatory of Music at SMWC.
Show times are Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.