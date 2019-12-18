Smiths named to Indiana Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame

Jim and Jan Smith were recently named to the Indiana Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.
Active in the auction community for 60 years, Jim Smith sold his first auction item at age 13 at a Gene Williams auction in Gosport. He had learned The Auctioneer Song & was attending with his father when Gene announced a new auctioneer in the crowd, put him up on a hay wagon and told him to sell a set of Hanes.
Jim Smith founded Smith’s Small Engines in 1970 and the business is now owned by his son Jamey.
Jim Smith is a licensed auction house owner, auctioneer and realtor, holds a federal firearms license, is a licensed pilot, charter member of the Prairie Creek Lion’s Club, past president of Jefferson Township Farm Bureau, Warren School PTO and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also the President of the Alumni Association of Coal City High School until it was finally dissolved.
Jim was on the board of directors for the IAA and during his term attended every district meeting that was held around the state for a total of 36 meetings. He also served as chaplain for several years. He and his wife, Jan have owned the Prairie Creek Auction for over 25 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.