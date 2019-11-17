Purdue Extension and Valley Professionals Community Health Center in Vermillion County will offer a Smart Choice Health Insurance workshop at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Clinton Public Library, 313 S. Fourth St. in Clinton.
The workshop will provide information for farm families, those shopping for Medicare supplement policies and consumers who plan to secure health insurance in the Marketplace. They will learn key health insurance terms; how to estimate costs for health care and what questions to ask; and how to find information to choose a health plan.
Advance registration is requested to ensure adequate materials are available at the workshop.
For more information or to register for the program, contact Lori Bouslog, Health and Human Sciences Extension educator at lbouslog@purdue.edu or 765-492-5332.
