A locally produced, feature-length film is in its final stages of preparation, and its producers have planned a fundraiser for the project, as well as a call for extras, both in April.
The premiere of "The Text" from Dreams Come True Films is scheduled for June 25.
To help reach that goal, film company producer Candy Beard has planned a fundraising public skating outing from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at Terre Haute Skate World. The cost is $5 per person, and proceeds will go toward film production expenses, Beard said.
Three or more actors from the film will attend for a meet-and-greet.
Also, the final scene for "The Text" will be filmed at noon April 30 at Calvary Temple Church at 2100 N. 6 1/2 St., Terre Haute.
Extras will be needed for this wedding scene, and anyone interested should arrive at the church no later than 11:30 a.m. Extras should wear conservative "Sunday best" attire and bring a fake or prop wedding gift. Refreshments will be served after the filming. Anyone with questions can contact Beard through the Dreams Come True Film's Facebook page, or contact her directly by email at candy_dreamscometruefilmsllc@yahoo.com or phone at 812-917-2332.
The movie deals with the dangers and consequences of texting and driving, with a theme of forgiveness involving two lifelong friends. "The Text" is being filmed entirely in the Wabash Valley.
