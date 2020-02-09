A Winter Used Book Sale, hosted by the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Feb. 17 in Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
In addition, local author Joni Wolf will share, sell and sign copies of her book, “The Immanuel Quilt,” from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 16.
“This is a popular event,” Linden Leaf Gifts manager and book sale coordinator Ryan Sheehy said. “There is always quite a bit of interest in the sisters’ book sales, and we have many available books. There is a lot of everything.”
Book categories include hardbacks, paperbacks, books on spirituality, Bibles, novels, gardening, history, children’s books, health and wellness books, crafting and more.
Items are not priced; freewill donations will be accepted with all proceeds benefiting the Sisters of Providence mission and ministries.
In addition, Linden Leaf Gifts will conduct a clearance sale during the used book sale. Customers will save up to 50 percent off on select items.
For more information, call 812-535-2948 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
