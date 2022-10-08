The Sisters of Providence will host a “Walking in the Labyrinth” program this month.
Sister Paula Damiano, SP, will facilitate the walk on Oct. 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. She will explain the experiences of walking a labyrinth and how its purpose is singular with no end.
Labyrinths have been used for meditation and prayer and are also tools for inward journeys and self-reflection, the Sisters said in a press release.
“Persons can think of labyrinths as symbolic of a pilgrimage,” Sister Paula said. “Sometimes, they are used for prayer, meditation, or contemplation since the silent walking helps to quiet the mind. Those attending the workshop will learn about the history of the labyrinth and how it can lead one to prayer.”
Those attending are asked to meet in the Havlik Center at Providence Hall and wear comfortable shoes.
Cost is $20 per person, which includes materials and refreshments. The registration deadline is Oct. 13.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
