The Sisters of Providence will host a virtual guided meditation program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 6.
Guided meditation is a way to find support and deepen ones ability to listen to the Spirit and connect with the Divine.
During the live, virtual guided meditation, Sister Corbin Hannah, SP, will explore different themes in life, and pray – not only with your mind, but also with your body and heart.The virtual event is free to attend via Zoom, but all participants are encouraged to register at Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
