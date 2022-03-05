Sisters to host virtual discussion

Sisters of Providence and Chaplain Father Terry Johnson are hosting a virtual discussion on March 10 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Single Catholic women ages 18-42 are invited.
“Called by Name” is the final virtual program of a four-part series. Father Terry will lead a discussion on what “call” means and how those in attendance might be experiencing it in their lives. The program will include sharing of stories and Scripture as well as silent reflection and prayer.
There is no cost to attend.
Register online at MiniRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org or by contacting Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna, SP, at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.